Well positioned to deliver growth? – Micro Focus International plc (MFGP), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares are -42.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.17% or $0.32 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.84% down YTD and -45.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.76% and -19.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 10, 2019, Barclays recommended the MFGP stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 05, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the MFGP stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $8.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.30. The forecasts give the Micro Focus International plc stock a price target range of $21.48 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.03. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.85 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 62.76% or 0.37%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), on the other hand, is trading around $334.89 with a market cap of $55.94B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $423.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $23.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NOC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $970.0 million. This represented a 88.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.72 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $41.09 billion from $40.55 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $10.69 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.3 billion, significantly higher than the $3.83 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.03 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Northrop Grumman Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 104,358 shares. Insider sales totaled 83,919 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 819.75k shares after the latest sales, with 9.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.00% with a share float percentage of 166.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northrop Grumman Corporation having a total of 1,458 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 16.95 million shares worth more than $5.83 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 10.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 16.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.57 billion and represent 9.67% of shares outstanding.