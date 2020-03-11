Well positioned to deliver growth? – Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA), Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares are -61.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.49% or $0.72 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -68.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.64% and -30.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Goldman recommended the PTLA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Perform on January 10, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the PTLA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.33. The forecasts give the Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.75 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 70.32% or 34.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -40.90% in the current quarter to -$0.78, up from the -$1.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.03, up 46.90% from -$4.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.84 and -$0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 257,847 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 127,594. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 168,375 and 32,695 in purchases and sales respectively.

RENTON HOLLINGS, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $150000.0 at $30.00 per share on Aug 08. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 PTLA shares valued at $150000.0 on Nov 01. The shares were sold at $30.00 per share. RENTON HOLLINGS (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $34.45 per share on Apr 15 for a total of $172250.0 while Dier Mardi, (EVP, CFO & CBO) sold 40,486 shares on Apr 04 for $1.51 million with each share fetching $37.39.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), on the other hand, is trading around $6.52 with a market cap of $992.74M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TROX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Tronox Holdings plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 829,660 shares. Insider sales totaled 170,833 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 55M shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.90% with a share float percentage of 86.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tronox Holdings plc having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.72 million shares worth more than $145.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.75 million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.