What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW), Crocs Inc. (CROX)

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) shares are -25.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.80% or -$0.81 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -22.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.02% and -18.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the ACIW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stephens had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 18, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ACIW stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.20. The forecasts give the ACI Worldwide Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 31.72.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.10% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.22, up 18.50% from $0.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 477,047 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 224,418. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 320,006 and 197,078 in purchases and sales respectively.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), on the other hand, is trading around $22.60 with a market cap of $1.54B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crocs Inc. (CROX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CROX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Crocs Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 370,815 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,919,272 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.59M shares after the latest sales, with -1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.00% with a share float percentage of 66.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crocs Inc. having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.72 million shares worth more than $449.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $288.21 million and represent 10.08% of shares outstanding.