What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN), FMC Corporation (FMC)

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) shares are 10.18% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.33% or $0.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 14.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.22% and 1.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 28, 2019, Wolfe Research recommended the CWEN stock is a Peer Perform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.85 to suggest that the CWEN stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight. The stock currently trades at $21.98.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 25,588 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 986 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), on the other hand, is trading around $86.98 with a market cap of $11.76B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $120.28 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the FMC Corporation (FMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.80%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 132 times at FMC Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 82 times and accounting for 634,321 shares. Insider sales totaled 731,721 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.02M shares after the latest sales, with -4.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.70% with a share float percentage of 128.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FMC Corporation having a total of 833 institutions that hold shares in the company.