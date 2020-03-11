What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ: HOMB) shares are -24.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.17% or $0.73 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -21.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.88% and -23.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2019, Barclays recommended the HOMB stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 09, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the HOMB stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.43. The forecasts give the Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.84 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.17% or 25.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.69, up 0.70% from $1.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 216,906 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 168,090. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 192,450 and 8,217 in purchases and sales respectively.

French Tracy, a Centennial Bank CEO/President at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $37173.0 at $18.59 per share on Feb 25. The Centennial Bank CEO/President had earlier bought another 1,000 HOMB shares valued at $16790.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $16.79 per share. French Tracy (Centennial Bank CEO/President) bought 450 shares at $18.58 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $8361.0 while FLOYD JENNIFER C., (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,667 shares on Jan 28 for $32190.0 with each share fetching $19.31.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV), on the other hand, is trading around $108.08 with a market cap of $20.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $81.27 and spell out a less modest performance – a -32.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FNV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.5 million. This represented a 98.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $235.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.54 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $5.27 billion from $5.36 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $261.0 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $433.1 million, significantly higher than the $377.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-3.2 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.96% with a share float percentage of 187.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Franco-Nevada Corporation having a total of 680 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.16 million shares worth more than $1.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 8.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $855.61 million and represent 4.37% of shares outstanding.