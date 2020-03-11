What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL), Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares are 56.20% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.48% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +59.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.01% down YTD and 41.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.00% and 18.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 21, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the OCUL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Strong Buy on March 03, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the OCUL stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $6.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.80. The forecasts give the Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.89 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 58.87% or -105.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.90% in the current quarter to -$0.43, down from the -$0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.76, up 127.10% from -$1.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.47 and -$0.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 184,441 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 35,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Opaleye Management Inc., a 10% Owner at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $79410.0 at $3.97 per share on Dec 30. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 15,000 OCUL shares valued at $58508.0 on Jan 02. The shares were bought at $3.90 per share. Williams Leslie J. (Director) bought 4,500 shares at $4.40 per share on Jun 14 for a total of $19800.0 while Notman Donald, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 2,500 shares on Jun 14 for $10825.0 with each share fetching $4.33.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), on the other hand, is trading around $2.78 with a market cap of $100.14M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Genprex Inc. (GNPX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Genprex Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.65M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.10% with a share float percentage of 24.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genprex Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 443441.0 shares worth more than $141901.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 200709.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64226.0 and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.