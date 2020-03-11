What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) shares are -17.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.41% or $0.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.74% down YTD and -19.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.70% and -13.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2019, CapitalOne recommended the ROIC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 07, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ROIC stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $14.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.92. The forecasts give the Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 23.04.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.35, up 1.90% from $0.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 673,549 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 188,122. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 300,270 and 102,847 in purchases and sales respectively.

SCHOEBEL RICHARD K., a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $109380.0 at $18.23 per share on Nov 15. The Director had earlier sold another 7,475 ROIC shares valued at $126541.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $16.93 per share. Haines Michael B. (EVP CFO, TREASURER & SECRETARY) sold 10,000 shares at $18.30 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $183000.0 while SCHOEBEL RICHARD K., (Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,000 shares on Nov 12 for $108470.0 with each share fetching $18.08.

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), on the other hand, is trading around $84.42 with a market cap of $16.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $99.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GRMN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $363.71 million. This represented a 67.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.1 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.89 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.17 billion from $5.76 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $376.46 million while total current assets were at $3.06 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $698.55 million, significantly lower than the $919.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $580.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 95 times at Garmin Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 1,450,470 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,001,143 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 75 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -55.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.55M shares after the latest sales, with 9.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.70% with a share float percentage of 139.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Garmin Ltd. having a total of 828 institutions that hold shares in the company.