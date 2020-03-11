What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Thor Industries Inc. (THO), GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC)

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) shares are -23.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.10% or $5.69 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -15.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.76% and -29.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, SunTrust recommended the THO stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 27, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the THO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $56.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.50. The forecasts give the Thor Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $92.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 25.54 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.09% or -26.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.70% in the current quarter to $1.94, up from the $1.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.36, up 14.50% from $5.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.25 and $1.98. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 132,135 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 70,196. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ZIEMER JAMES L, a Director at the company, bought 3,545 shares worth $202880.0 at $57.23 per share on Jul 08. The Chief Exec. and Pres. had earlier bought another 10,000 THO shares valued at $588200.0 on Oct 22. The shares were bought at $58.82 per share.

GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC), on the other hand, is trading around $1.38 with a market cap of $118.25M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at GNC Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 1,727,940 shares. Insider sales totaled 37,225 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.79M shares after the latest sales, with 24.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.80% with a share float percentage of 75.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GNC Holdings Inc. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.71 million shares worth more than $20.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 9.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.3 million and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.