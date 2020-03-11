Which institution holds the most shares in Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is -1.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $7.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.76% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -19.12% lower than the price target low of $5.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.48, the stock is -2.83% and 0.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.01 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 13.98% off its SMA200. GFI registered 67.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.70.

The stock witnessed a -0.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.92%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5601 employees, a market worth around $5.96B and $2.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.23 and Fwd P/E is 9.06. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.51% and -17.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -993.80% this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Gold Fields Limited (GFI), with 540.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.26% while the shares outstanding are 920.18M, and float is at 875.05M with Short Float at 0.55%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 91.07 million shares valued at $601.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.09% of the GFI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 37.09 million shares valued at $244.78 million to account for 4.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. which holds 33.96 million shares representing 4.13% and valued at over $224.14 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 23.51 million with a market value of $155.14 million.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -41.13% down over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is 13.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.37% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.92.