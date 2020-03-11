Which institution holds the most shares in The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX)

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is -5.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.05 and a high of $64.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The TJX stock was last observed hovering at around $57.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $57.97, the stock is -6.07% and -5.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.46 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 1.15% off its SMA200. TJX registered 12.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.34.

The stock witnessed a -5.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.13%, and is -4.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has around 270000 employees, a market worth around $70.95B and $41.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.72 and Fwd P/E is 18.56. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.19% and -10.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.80%).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is at an average rating of 1.90.

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $9.87B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 24.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.50% in year-over-year returns.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Top Institutional Holders

1,965 institutions hold shares in The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), with 865.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 93.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 93.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 99.01 million shares valued at $6.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the TJX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 88.66 million shares valued at $5.41 billion to account for 7.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 67.06 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $4.09 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 57.45 million with a market value of $3.51 billion.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANE AMY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANE AMY B sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $62.95 per share for a total of $31475.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28271.0 shares.

The TJX Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that MEYROWITZ CAROL (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 74,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $60.55 per share for $4.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 330679.0 shares of the TJX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Herrman Ernie (CEO & President) disposed off 127,296 shares at an average price of $60.38 for $7.69 million. The insider now directly holds 575,966 shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) that is trading -94.48% down over the past 12 months. Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is 12.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.53% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.