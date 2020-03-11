Which institution holds the most shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is 59.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.94 and a high of $129.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $113.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.26% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $108.49, the stock is 3.68% and 25.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.19 million and changing -4.62% at the moment leaves the stock 31.06% off its SMA200. ZM registered 6-month gain of 37.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.93.

The stock witnessed a 22.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.92%, and is -7.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.40% over the week and 8.83% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 2409 employees, a market worth around $32.79B and $622.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1427.50 and Fwd P/E is 188.35. Distance from 52-week low is 81.00% and -16.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (73.00%).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is at an average rating of 2.60.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $200.48M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 79.50% in year-over-year returns.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Top Institutional Holders

285 institutions hold shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), with 51.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.54% while institutional investors hold 68.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 302.22M, and float is at 90.91M with Short Float at 10.19%. Institutions hold 55.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 7.19 million shares valued at $489.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.43% of the ZM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 6.92 million shares valued at $470.57 million to account for 6.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 4.98 million shares representing 4.46% and valued at over $338.98 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $263.91 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eschenbach Carl M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eschenbach Carl M. sold 130,385 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $112.89 per share for a total of $14.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128702.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Bawa Aparna (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $119.65 per share for $897375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 278194.0 shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Chadwick Jonathan (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $110.19 for $5.51 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).