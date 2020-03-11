Which Institutions Own Shares In Ford Motor Company (F)?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is -32.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.87 and a high of $10.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The F stock was last observed hovering at around $5.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -4.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.26, the stock is -16.00% and -25.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 101.61 million and changing 6.10% at the moment leaves the stock -31.36% off its SMA200. F registered -27.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.10.

The stock witnessed a -22.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.60%, and is -10.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Ford Motor Company (F) has around 190000 employees, a market worth around $25.94B and $155.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 201.94 and Fwd P/E is 5.08. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.64% and -40.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Ford Motor Company (F) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ford Motor Company (F) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ford Motor Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $35.71B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ford Motor Company (F) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Ford Motor Company (F), with 943.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.80% while institutional investors hold 9.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.14B, and float is at 3.91B with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 7.61% of the Float.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Ford Motor Company (F) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LECHLEITER JOHN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $8.14 per share for a total of $81400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

Ford Motor Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that HACKETT JAMES P (President and CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $8.86 per share for $177200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 125184.0 shares of the F stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, HACKETT JAMES P (President and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.29 for $185800.0. The insider now directly holds 145,184 shares of Ford Motor Company (F).

Ford Motor Company (F): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 6.60% up over the past 12 months. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is 121.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.58% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 111.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.