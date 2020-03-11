Which Institutions Own Shares In Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)?

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) is -31.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The VISL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -14.20% and -31.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.11 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -76.39% off its SMA200. VISL registered -96.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2500 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7300.

The stock witnessed a -33.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.39%, and is -28.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.96% over the week and 15.87% over the month.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $9.94M and $31.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.93% and -97.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.30%).

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vislink Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.73M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL), with 54.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 11.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.14M, and float is at 52.92M with Short Float at 3.30%. Institutions hold 11.75% of the Float.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.