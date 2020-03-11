Who are the Institutional Holders in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) is 80.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $4.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The GHSI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is 13.55% and 22.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.89 million and changing 6.92% at the moment leaves the stock -36.27% off its SMA200. GHSI registered 6-month gain of 60.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6200.

The stock witnessed a 41.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.50%, and is -3.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.23% over the week and 21.57% over the month.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $29.40M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 140.61% and -90.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-192.00%).

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), with 10.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.89% while institutional investors hold 4.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.06M, and float is at 63.15M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 3.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.99 million shares valued at $439282.0. The investor’s holdings represent 2.66% of the GHSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Barclays PLC with 209832.0 shares valued at $46228.0 to account for 0.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 139961.0 shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $30834.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 92543.0 with a market value of $20388.0.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.