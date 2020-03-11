Who are the Institutional Holders in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: HST) is -31.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.92 and a high of $19.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The HST stock was last observed hovering at around $12.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $12.62, the stock is -18.76% and -24.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.28 million and changing 4.56% at the moment leaves the stock -26.43% off its SMA200. HST registered -34.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.16.

The stock witnessed a -24.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.27%, and is -10.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $9.04B and $5.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.05 and Fwd P/E is 19.91. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.87% and -36.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is at an average rating of 2.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $1.31B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Top Institutional Holders

821 institutions hold shares in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), with 8.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 105.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 716.20M, and float is at 697.57M with Short Float at 6.03%. Institutions hold 104.26% of the Float.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARRIOTT RICHARD E, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that MARRIOTT RICHARD E sold 146,026 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $18.51 per share for a total of $2.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that MARRIOTT RICHARD E (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 160,195 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $18.51 per share for $2.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, RAKOWICH WALTER C (Director) disposed off 2,895 shares at an average price of $19.17 for $55497.0. The insider now directly holds 42,087 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -35.20% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -52.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.25% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 44.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.91.