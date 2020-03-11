Who are the Institutional Holders in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is -34.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.22 and a high of $54.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The WFC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.6% off its average median price target of $48.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.46% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 10.05% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.08, the stock is -20.33% and -26.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.76 million and changing 8.00% at the moment leaves the stock -27.85% off its SMA200. WFC registered -29.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.57.

The stock witnessed a -26.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.48%, and is -13.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has around 259800 employees, a market worth around $150.84B and $66.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.72 and Fwd P/E is 7.79. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.88% and -35.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $19.52B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), with 3.21B shares held by insiders accounting for 78.23% while the shares outstanding are 4.30B, and float is at 4.10B with Short Float at 0.95%.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DALEY WILLIAM M, the company’s Vice Chairman – Public Affairs. SEC filings show that DALEY WILLIAM M bought 11,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $40.99 per share for a total of $454989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5600.0 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Pelos Petros G (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 28,304 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $46.51 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3066.0 shares of the WFC stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -18.42% down over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -26.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.1% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 43.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.