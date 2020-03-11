Who is the Top Investor In Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -2.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.95 and a high of $231.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $197.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.73% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $206.39, the stock is -2.83% and -4.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.69 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock 11.30% off its SMA200. BABA registered 14.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $215.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $185.69.

The stock witnessed a -4.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.23%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 116519 employees, a market worth around $572.14B and $70.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.03 and Fwd P/E is 23.38. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.50% and -10.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is at an average rating of 1.60.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.7 with sales reaching $107.38B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 820.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 690.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

2,592 institutions hold shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), with 667.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.37% while institutional investors hold 65.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.77B, and float is at 213.51M with Short Float at 13.81%. Institutions hold 48.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 88.99 million shares valued at $18.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.32% of the BABA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 70.62 million shares valued at $14.98 billion to account for 2.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 62.43 million shares representing 2.33% and valued at over $13.24 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 1.93% of the shares totaling 51.7 million with a market value of $10.97 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -75.89% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -0.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.9% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.