Who is the Top Investor In Amcor plc (AMCR)?

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is -17.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.61 and a high of $11.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMCR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $8.97, the stock is -9.58% and -13.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.75 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -12.79% off its SMA200. AMCR registered 6-month gain of -8.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.33.

The stock witnessed a -17.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.33%, and is -6.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Amcor plc (AMCR) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $14.50B and $11.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.21 and Fwd P/E is 13.02. Distance from 52-week low is 4.18% and -23.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Amcor plc (AMCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amcor plc (AMCR) is at an average rating of 2.70.

Amcor plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $3.18B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.00% year-over-year.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Top Institutional Holders

606 institutions hold shares in Amcor plc (AMCR), with 2.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 32.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.59B with Short Float at 3.63%. Institutions hold 32.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 96.94 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.04% of the AMCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 90.91 million shares valued at $985.41 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 58.6 million shares representing 3.65% and valued at over $635.2 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 20.79 million with a market value of $225.36 million.