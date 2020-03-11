Who is the Top Investor In Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)?

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is -22.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.42 and a high of $63.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $43.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.95% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $45.47, the stock is -13.61% and -19.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.61 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -20.17% off its SMA200. DAL registered -11.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.91.

The stock witnessed a -21.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.01%, and is -1.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 91224 employees, a market worth around $29.19B and $47.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.21 and Fwd P/E is 5.76. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.18% and -28.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is at an average rating of 2.10.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.08 with sales reaching $11.04B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), with 319.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.04% while the shares outstanding are 642.00M, and float is at 637.61M with Short Float at 3.53%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 70.91 million shares valued at $4.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.08% of the DAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 43.81 million shares valued at $2.56 billion to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 34.39 million shares representing 5.37% and valued at over $2.01 billion, while Primecap Management Company holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 28.35 million with a market value of $1.66 billion.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taylor David S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taylor David S bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $46.26 per share for a total of $46260.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7960.0 shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 976,507 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $46.40 per share for $45.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71.89 million shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Taylor David S (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $51.31 for $102627.0. The insider now directly holds 6,960 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is trading -15.59% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is -31.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.2% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.