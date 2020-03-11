Who is the Top Investor In ING Groep N.V. (ING)?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is -37.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.19 and a high of $13.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The ING stock was last observed hovering at around $7.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $13.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.64% off the consensus price target high of $15.92 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 30.63% higher than the price target low of $10.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.54, the stock is -25.89% and -31.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.67 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock -31.51% off its SMA200. ING registered -37.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.99.

The stock witnessed a -34.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.83%, and is -18.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has around 53981 employees, a market worth around $30.55B and $24.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.46 and Fwd P/E is 5.09. Distance from 52-week low is 4.87% and -45.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.35, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Top Institutional Holders

329 institutions hold shares in ING Groep N.V. (ING), with 38.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 4.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.05B, and float is at 3.51B with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 4.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 49.91 million shares valued at $601.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.06% of the ING Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Boston Partners with 19.52 million shares valued at $235.26 million to account for 9.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 18.19 million shares representing 9.13% and valued at over $219.23 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 10.56 million with a market value of $127.21 million.

ING Groep N.V. (ING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -21.72% down over the past 12 months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -3.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.47% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.