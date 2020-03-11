Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying NIKE Inc. (NKE)?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is -12.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.07 and a high of $105.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $84.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.19% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $88.30, the stock is -7.85% and -10.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.68 million and changing 4.98% at the moment leaves the stock -3.07% off its SMA200. NKE registered 2.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.12.

The stock witnessed a -11.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.97%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 76700 employees, a market worth around $140.97B and $40.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.94 and Fwd P/E is 25.58. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.57% and -16.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.00%).

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is at an average rating of 2.10.

NIKE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $10.1B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 4.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

2,475 institutions hold shares in NIKE Inc. (NKE), with 18.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 85.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.60B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 84.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 106.54 million shares valued at $10.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the NKE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 89.49 million shares valued at $9.07 billion to account for 7.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 58.98 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $5.98 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.42% of the shares totaling 30.08 million with a market value of $3.05 billion.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARKER MARK G, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that PARKER MARK G sold 165,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $90.95 per share for a total of $15.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.89 million shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Matheson Monique S. (EVP: HR) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $105.00 per share for $892500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97262.0 shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Krane Hilary K (EVP, CAO & General Counsel) disposed off 28,000 shares at an average price of $101.00 for $2.83 million. The insider now directly holds 142,439 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading -9.46% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.