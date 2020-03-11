Why has The Kroger Co. (KR) gained 4.32 in last trading?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is 12.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.70 and a high of $33.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The KR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.89% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -35.83% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.60, the stock is 9.88% and 13.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.49 million and changing 4.32% at the moment leaves the stock 27.43% off its SMA200. KR registered 32.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.63.

The stock witnessed a 16.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.59%, and is 11.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

The Kroger Co. (KR) has around 453000 employees, a market worth around $27.26B and $121.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.68 and Fwd P/E is 13.33. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.49% and -3.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

The Kroger Co. (KR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Kroger Co. (KR) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $37.93B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 251.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Top Institutional Holders

1,083 institutions hold shares in The Kroger Co. (KR), with 44.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.69% while institutional investors hold 87.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 836.32M, and float is at 754.99M with Short Float at 4.64%. Institutions hold 82.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.1 million shares valued at $2.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.63% of the KR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 58.0 million shares valued at $1.68 billion to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 40.44 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $1.17 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 38.71 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at The Kroger Co. (KR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wheatley Christine S, the company’s Group Vice President. SEC filings show that Wheatley Christine S sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $30.48 per share for a total of $243841.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114831.0 shares.

The Kroger Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Clark Robert W (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 28,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $31.98 per share for $911484.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 182958.0 shares of the KR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, RUNDE JAMES A (Director) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $32.80 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 102,578 shares of The Kroger Co. (KR).

The Kroger Co. (KR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 27.72% up over the past 12 months. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is -24.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.37% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.04.