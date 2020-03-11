Why has United States Steel Corporation (X) gained 9.78 in last trading?

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is -41.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.85 and a high of $20.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The X stock was last observed hovering at around $6.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.62, the stock is -21.31% and -30.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.63 million and changing 9.78% at the moment leaves the stock -45.02% off its SMA200. X registered -66.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.01.

The stock witnessed a -26.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.51%, and is -16.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.79% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

United States Steel Corporation (X) has around 27500 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $12.94B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.16% and -68.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

United States Steel Corporation (X) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Steel Corporation (X) is at an average rating of 3.50.

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88 with sales reaching $2.73B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.30% in year-over-year returns.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Top Institutional Holders

405 institutions hold shares in United States Steel Corporation (X), with 2.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 72.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 178.70M, and float is at 167.79M with Short Float at 30.91%. Institutions hold 71.40% of the Float.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at United States Steel Corporation (X) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Girsky Stephen J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Girsky Stephen J bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $13.48 per share for a total of $9434.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39910.0 shares.

United States Steel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that MCGARRY MICHAEL H (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $13.13 per share for $13130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5477.0 shares of the X stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Girsky Stephen J (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $14.50 for $14500.0. The insider now directly holds 38,965 shares of United States Steel Corporation (X).

United States Steel Corporation (X): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) that is trading -30.18% down over the past 12 months. Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) is -24.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.91% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 53.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.35.