Why should you buy stock in iBio Inc. (IBIO)?

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) is 474.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.23% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.23% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is 45.56% and 154.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.34 million and changing -24.74% at the moment leaves the stock 165.46% off its SMA200. IBIO registered 78.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 129.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.54.

The stock witnessed a 282.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 424.77%, and is -19.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.34% over the week and 32.44% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $119.56M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2760.00% and -57.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.60%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in iBio Inc. (IBIO), with 8.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.30% while institutional investors hold 16.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.61M, and float is at 44.71M with Short Float at 17.90%. Institutions hold 15.01% of the Float.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at iBio Inc. (IBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.