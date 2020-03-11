Why should you buy stock in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is -31.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $9.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITUB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $9.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 18.44% higher than the price target low of $7.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.15, the stock is -14.75% and -21.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.47 million and changing 8.47% at the moment leaves the stock -26.57% off its SMA200. ITUB registered -33.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.56.

The stock witnessed a -19.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.54%, and is -11.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has around 94900 employees, a market worth around $59.93B and $30.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.23 and Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.53% and -36.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $7.24B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Top Institutional Holders

498 institutions hold shares in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), with 12.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 25.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.74B, and float is at 5.29B with Short Float at 0.54%. Institutions hold 25.38% of the Float.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading -24.07% down over the past 12 months. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -36.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.88% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.89.