Why should you buy stock in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)?

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is -2.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.58 and a high of $47.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The UBER stock was last observed hovering at around $28.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $49.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.72% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are 19.53% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.97, the stock is -20.91% and -18.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.32 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -18.18% off its SMA200. UBER registered 6-month gain of -10.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.35.

The stock witnessed a -28.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.98%, and is -12.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has around 26900 employees, a market worth around $50.77B and $14.15B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.25% and -38.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.40%).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64 with sales reaching $4.03B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 70.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.90% in year-over-year returns.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Top Institutional Holders

813 institutions hold shares in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), with 227.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.20% while institutional investors hold 78.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.46B with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 67.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 222.23 million shares valued at $6.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.89% of the UBER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Public Investment Fund with 72.84 million shares valued at $2.17 billion to account for 4.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 59.15 million shares representing 3.43% and valued at over $1.76 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 53.44 million with a market value of $1.59 billion.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider Activity

A total of 161 insider transactions have happened at Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 159 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Camp Garrett, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Camp Garrett sold 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $40.64 per share for a total of $6.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48.59 million shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Camp Garrett (Director) sold a total of 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $40.82 per share for $6.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48.76 million shares of the UBER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Camp Garrett (Director) disposed off 170,000 shares at an average price of $39.86 for $6.78 million. The insider now directly holds 48,933,387 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER).