Will Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is 6.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $22.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $19.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $19.87, the stock is -1.70% and 4.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.0 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 14.69% off its SMA200. GOLD registered 50.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.36.

The stock witnessed a 9.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.64%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 22100 employees, a market worth around $35.35B and $9.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.83 and Fwd P/E is 25.41. Profit margin for the company is 40.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.56% and -11.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $3.02B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 270.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.30% in year-over-year returns.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), with 1.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 37.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 37.44% of the Float.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading 13.82% up over the past 12 months. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 20.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.36% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.