Will New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) is -10.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.35 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The NYMT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $5.58, the stock is -8.51% and -10.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.62 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock -9.80% off its SMA200. NYMT registered -6.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.18.

The stock witnessed a -11.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.86%, and is -7.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $789.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.82 and Fwd P/E is 7.02. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.30% and -13.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is at an average rating of 2.70.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $64.4M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 126.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 129.80% in year-over-year returns.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Top Institutional Holders

277 institutions hold shares in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 46.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 385.17M, and float is at 375.46M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 46.00% of the Float.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hainey Alan L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hainey Alan L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $6.27 per share for a total of $62700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144296.0 shares.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -4.67% down over the past 12 months. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -14.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.2% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.