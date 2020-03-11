Will Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) is -23.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $0.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $0.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.54% off the consensus price target high of $0.65 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.54% higher than the price target low of $0.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is 14.52% and -0.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.83 million and changing 20.69% at the moment leaves the stock -15.21% off its SMA200. ZOM registered -70.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.30.

The stock witnessed a 47.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.52%, and is -7.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.96% over the week and 34.81% over the month.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $34.53M. Distance from 52-week low is 111.50% and -73.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $400k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 63.20% this year.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM), with 62.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.73% while institutional investors hold 1.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.05M, and float is at 66.50M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 0.71% of the Float.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 1.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.0% from the last report on Dec 12, 2019 to stand at a total of 30180.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.