WW International Inc. (WW) Vs. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR): Updated Outlook

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares are -35.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.64% or -$0.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -38.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.91% and -31.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the WW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 03, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the WW stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.45. The forecasts give the WW International Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 43.48.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.50% in the current quarter to -$0.19, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.27, up 11.10% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.9 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 271,371 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 171,950. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,690 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pollier-Bousquet Corinne, a President, International at the company, sold 12,708 shares worth $481894.0 at $37.92 per share on Nov 18. The President, International had earlier sold another 9,364 WW shares valued at $383924.0 on Nov 20. The shares were sold at $41.00 per share.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR), on the other hand, is trading around $13.89 with a market cap of $1.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XHR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 878,239 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,663 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.06M shares after the latest sales, with 298.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.90% with a share float percentage of 111.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 351 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.37 million shares worth more than $440.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 18.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $398.17 million and represent 16.35% of shares outstanding.