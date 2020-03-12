A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: General Motors Company (GM), General Electric Company (GE)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are -25.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.13% or -$1.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -23.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.14% and -19.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 02, 2019, Barclays recommended the GM stock is a Overweight, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 09, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GM stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.63. The forecasts give the General Motors Company stock a price target range of $68.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.41 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 61.76% or 27.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 400.00% in the current quarter to $1.14, down from the $1.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.05, up 5.20% from $4.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.08 and $1.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,231,672 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 801,699. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 955,728 and 387,835 in purchases and sales respectively.

Tsien Matthew, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 16,933 shares worth $668854.0 at $39.50 per share on Sep 09. The Director had earlier bought another 1,561 GM shares valued at $49983.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $32.02 per share. Tsien Matthew (Executive Vice President) sold 83,067 shares at $39.50 per share on Sep 05 for a total of $3.28 million while Reuss Mark L, (President) sold 275,944 shares on Aug 02 for $11.05 million with each share fetching $40.03.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), on the other hand, is trading around $8.21 with a market cap of $82.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the General Electric Company (GE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at General Electric Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 331,496 shares. Insider sales totaled 135,178 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.41M shares after the latest sales, with 3.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.70% with a share float percentage of 8.73B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Electric Company having a total of 2,239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 661.81 million shares worth more than $7.39 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 636.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.1 billion and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.