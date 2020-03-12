A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM), VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares are 2.19% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.58% or -$2.16 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 6.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.95% and -10.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 09, 2019, Sidoti recommended the IRDM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Sidoti had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 18, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the IRDM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.00. The forecasts give the Iridium Communications Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.06 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.24% or 25.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -272.70% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.31, up 6.30% from -$1.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,102,874 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,127,405. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 364,916 and 354,834 in purchases and sales respectively.

DESCH MATTHEW J, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 9,027 shares worth $288954.0 at $32.01 per share on Feb 12. The VP Iridium Satellite LLC had earlier sold another 1,477 IRDM shares valued at $41356.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $28.00 per share. DESCH MATTHEW J (Chief Executive Officer) sold 93,750 shares at $30.11 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $2.82 million while DESCH MATTHEW J, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 79,361 shares on Feb 05 for $2.23 million with each share fetching $28.09.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), on the other hand, is trading around $20.62 with a market cap of $11.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VICI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 87.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at VICI Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 181,258 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,172 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 838.6k shares after the latest sales, with 27.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 466.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VICI Properties Inc. having a total of 496 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.19 million shares worth more than $1.51 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 49.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 billion and represent 10.50% of shares outstanding.