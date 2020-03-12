A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Office Depot Inc. (ODP), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) shares are -25.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.43% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.96% down YTD and -9.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.25% and -16.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 09, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the ODP stock is a Underperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Reiterated the stock as a Underperform on August 20, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.70 to suggest that the ODP stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.70. The forecasts give the Office Depot Inc. stock a price target range of $1.80 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.60. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -14.12 while the two limits represent an downside potential of -7.78% or -21.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.38, down -2.50% from $0.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,821,179 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 788,493. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 523,938 and 678,018 in purchases and sales respectively.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), on the other hand, is trading around $2.60 with a market cap of $4.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $822.68 million. This represented a 76.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.49 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.12 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $28.51 billion from $28.97 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.58 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $607.0 million, significantly lower than the $877.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $47.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 60.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.70% with a share float percentage of 461.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 122.59 million shares worth more than $463.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 8.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brandes Investment Partners L.P., with the investment firm holding over 69.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $262.19 million and represent 4.66% of shares outstanding.