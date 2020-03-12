A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), iFresh Inc. (IFMK)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares are -36.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.09% or -$0.38 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -38.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.61% and -35.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 08, 2019, Citigroup recommended the QRTEA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a In-line on March 20, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the QRTEA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.70. The forecasts give the Qurate Retail Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 60.79 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 70.71% or 0.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $0.35, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.84, down -3.80% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,763,310 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 59,440. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 550,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

GEORGE MICHAEL A, a President, CEO at the company, bought 500,000 shares worth $2.72 million at $5.44 per share on Mar 05. The President, CEO had earlier bought another 50,000 QRTEA shares valued at $272975.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $5.46 per share. ROSENTHALER ALBERT E (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) sold 58,992 shares at $8.32 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $490737.0.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.85 with a market cap of $11.23M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the iFresh Inc. (IFMK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IFMK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -11.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at iFresh Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.84M shares after the latest sales, with -65.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 53.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.70% with a share float percentage of 8.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iFresh Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 50723.0 shares worth more than $20578.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 36399.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14767.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.