A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are 59.45% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.67% or $1.81 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +67.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.04% down YTD and 72.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.64% and 22.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Rosenblatt recommended the ZM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Reiterated the stock as a Equal Weight on March 05, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ZM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $110.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $102.67. The forecasts give the Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -7.43 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 26.47% or -100.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 114.30% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.44, up 47.20% from $0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 230,092 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,553,479. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 229,516 and 370,487 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bawa Aparna, a Chief Legal Officer at the company, sold 7,500 shares worth $897375.0 at $119.65 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier sold another 130,385 ZM shares valued at $14.72 million on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $112.89 per share. Chadwick Jonathan (Director) sold 50,000 shares at $110.19 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $5.51 million while Benhorin Roy, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 42,700 shares on Feb 20 for $4.5 million with each share fetching $105.38.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), on the other hand, is trading around $89.55 with a market cap of $10.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $99.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PNW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $59.65 million. This represented a 91.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $670.39 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.61 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $18.48 billion from $18.38 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.03 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $956.73 million, significantly lower than the $1.28 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-164.03 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 187 times at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 90 times and accounting for 72,975 shares. Insider sales totaled 85,054 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 97 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 454.25k shares after the latest sales, with 12.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.50% with a share float percentage of 111.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinnacle West Capital Corporation having a total of 757 institutions that hold shares in the company.