A focus on opportunistic stocks: A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) shares are -11.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.26% or -$2.22 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -9.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.02% and 0.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Northcoast recommended the AOS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 26, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the AOS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.83. The forecasts give the A. O. Smith Corporation stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 8.81 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 23.13% or -5.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.10% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.29, up 0.70% from $2.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 158,746 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 128,324. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 52,295 and 27,577 in purchases and sales respectively.

SMITH MARK D, a Director at the company, sold 4,820 shares worth $250351.0 at $51.94 per share on Nov 08. The President & GM, Lochinvar, LLC had earlier sold another 6,600 AOS shares valued at $283240.0 on Jan 31. The shares were sold at $42.92 per share. Rajendra Ajita G (Executive Chairman) sold 16,556 shares at $49.47 per share on Sep 10 for a total of $819100.0 while Gurholt Helen E, (Vice President and Controller) sold 1,263 shares on Aug 23 for $57889.0 with each share fetching $45.82.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI), on the other hand, is trading around $5.47 with a market cap of $2.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.87% with a share float percentage of 389.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alamos Gold Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 44.66 million shares worth more than $268.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.49 million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.