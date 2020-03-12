A focus on opportunistic stocks: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are -1.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.71% or $0.32 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.90% down YTD and 14.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.93% and -8.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Atlantic Equities recommended the AMD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 38 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the AMD stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 3 of the 38 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.00. The forecasts give the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.73 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.76% or -471.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.15, up 30.00% from $0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 74 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,532,590 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,240,267. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 572,358 and 633,434 in purchases and sales respectively.

Norrod Forrest Eugene, a SVP & GM DESG at the company, sold 75,000 shares worth $3.45 million at $46.02 per share on Mar 02. The SVP, CFO & Treasurer had earlier sold another 62,764 AMD shares valued at $3.06 million on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $48.82 per share. KUMAR DEVINDER (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 62,764 shares at $58.24 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $3.66 million while GRASBY PAUL DARREN, (SVP & CSO, President EMEA) sold 6,000 shares on Feb 20 for $350940.0 with each share fetching $58.49.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), on the other hand, is trading around $4.81 with a market cap of $6.75B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KGC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $97.5 million. This represented a 88.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $877.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $8.44 billion from $8.41 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.7 million while total current assets were at $1.62 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $816.3 million, significantly higher than the $605.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.3 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.90% with a share float percentage of 1.25B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinross Gold Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.