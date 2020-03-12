A focus on opportunistic stocks: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares are -42.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.85% or -$0.33 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.93% down YTD and -40.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.15% and -36.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 01, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the CLF stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 10, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CLF stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.89. The forecasts give the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.09 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 59.18% or 25.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to -$0.17, down from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.53, down -0.20% from $1.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,215,831 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 757,432. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 976,363 and 754,479 in purchases and sales respectively.

GONCALVES LOURENCO, a Chairman, President & CEO at the company, bought 200,000 shares worth $898260.0 at $4.49 per share on Mar 11. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 CLF shares valued at $44300.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $4.43 per share. Koci Keith (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought 12,800 shares at $8.11 per share on Dec 09 for a total of $103808.0 while Miller Janet L, (Director) bought 9,090 shares on Dec 06 for $74803.0 with each share fetching $8.23.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.82 with a market cap of $162.95M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Affimed N.V. (AFMD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AFMD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -28.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$13.74 million. This represented a 687.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.34 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.19 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.22 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $95.13 million from $111.41 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $18.38 million while total current assets were at $88.44 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$34.04 million, significantly lower than the -$28.98 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-35.07 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.80% with a share float percentage of 70.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affimed N.V. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.13 million shares worth more than $16.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, NEA Management Company, LLC held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 5.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.9 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.