A focus on opportunistic stocks: ConocoPhillips (COP), Ryder System Inc. (R)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares are -46.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.65% or -$2.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -43.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.51% and -39.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, CapitalOne recommended the COP stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 09, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the COP stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 5 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.91. The forecasts give the ConocoPhillips stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.95 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 61.69% or 32.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.00% in the current quarter to $0.78, down from the $1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.01, down -14.80% from $3.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,139,107 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,132,556. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,127,468 and 1,124,082 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bullock William L. Jr., a President at the company, sold 25,628 shares worth $1.62 million at $63.17 per share on Dec 18. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 41,882 COP shares valued at $2.45 million on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $58.55 per share.

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R), on the other hand, is trading around $31.55 with a market cap of $1.83B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ryder System Inc. (R) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

R’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Ryder System Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 195,009 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,412 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.49M shares after the latest sales, with 15.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.20% with a share float percentage of 51.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ryder System Inc. having a total of 396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.45 million shares worth more than $296.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $276.17 million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.