A focus on opportunistic stocks: Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares are -28.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.73% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -18.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.44% and -20.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Stifel recommended the CRON stock is a Hold, while earlier, MKM Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CRON stock is a “Overweight”. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.00. The forecasts give the Cronos Group Inc. stock a price target range of $12.84 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.23. The consensus price target with two limits representing an upside potential of 57.87% or -3.44%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), on the other hand, is trading around $10.62 with a market cap of $982.70M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Delek US Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 27,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 66,857 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.62M shares after the latest sales, with -78.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delek US Holdings Inc. having a total of 365 institutions that hold shares in the company.