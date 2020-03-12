A focus on opportunistic stocks: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares are -11.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.42% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -7.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.31% and -10.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the SIRI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 07, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SIRI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.57. The forecasts give the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.08 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.78% or -15.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.25, up 5.50% from $0.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 128 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 18,558,825 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,844,343. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,395,016 and 3,950,898 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARRY THOMAS D, a Senior VP & Controller at the company, sold 261,159 shares worth $1.89 million at $7.22 per share on Feb 05. The Director had earlier sold another 88,609 SIRI shares valued at $639757.0 on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $7.22 per share. HOLDEN JAMES P (Director) sold 44,313 shares at $7.21 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $319497.0 while MEYER JAMES E, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 716,549 shares on Dec 18 for $5.02 million with each share fetching $7.01.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), on the other hand, is trading around $29.95 with a market cap of $8.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IRM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Iron Mountain Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 255,641 shares. Insider sales totaled 146,797 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.76M shares after the latest sales, with 7.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.70% with a share float percentage of 282.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iron Mountain Incorporated having a total of 820 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.6 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 29.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $924.16 million and represent 10.09% of shares outstanding.