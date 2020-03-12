A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is -28.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.82 and a high of $29.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.1% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 19.61% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.47, the stock is -23.72% and -29.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.52 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -24.94% off its SMA200. MYL registered -47.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.26.

The stock witnessed a -36.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.92%, and is -14.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Mylan N.V. (MYL) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $7.77B and $11.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 452.19 and Fwd P/E is 3.09. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.70% and -50.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Mylan N.V. (MYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mylan N.V. (MYL) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mylan N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $2.65B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mylan N.V. (MYL) Top Institutional Holders

745 institutions hold shares in Mylan N.V. (MYL), with 7.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.39% while institutional investors hold 89.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 537.29M, and float is at 509.21M with Short Float at 4.78%. Institutions hold 87.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.28 million shares valued at $1.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.10% of the MYL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 54.41 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 10.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 42.77 million shares representing 8.29% and valued at over $859.69 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 23.39 million with a market value of $470.05 million.

Mylan N.V. (MYL) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Mylan N.V. (MYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Paul. SEC filings show that Campbell Paul sold 11,611 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $23.00 per share for a total of $267053.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25413.0 shares.

Mylan N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that HIGGINS MELINA E (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $17.68 per share for $353548.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33120.0 shares of the MYL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Vollebregt Sjoerd S (Director) acquired 24,000 shares at an average price of $18.81 for $451439.0. The insider now directly holds 42,258 shares of Mylan N.V. (MYL).

Mylan N.V. (MYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading 2.85% up over the past 12 months. Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) is -3.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.96% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.31.