A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: AutoNation Inc. (AN), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) shares are -15.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.32% or -$2.99 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -20.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.08% and -5.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the AN stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 11, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the AN stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.29. The forecasts give the AutoNation Inc. stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.16 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 35.81% or 5.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.80% in the current quarter to $1.09, up from the $1.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.9, up 1.20% from $4.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.25 and $1.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 511,287 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,123,261. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 262,690 and 527,201 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 78 shares worth $3511.0 at $45.02 per share on Jan 24. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 21 AN shares valued at $945.0 on Jan 24. The shares were sold at $45.02 per share. LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold 49,894 shares at $45.08 per share on Jan 23 for a total of $2.25 million while LAMPERT EDWARD S, (10% Owner) sold 214,149 shares on Jan 23 for $9.65 million with each share fetching $45.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), on the other hand, is trading around $53.14 with a market cap of $31.49B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.37 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CTSH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 216 times at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 87 times and accounting for 264,881 shares. Insider sales totaled 676,861 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 129 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -42.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.3M shares after the latest sales, with -15.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70% with a share float percentage of 547.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation having a total of 1,349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 50.88 million shares worth more than $3.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 42.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 billion and represent 7.80% of shares outstanding.