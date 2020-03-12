A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) shares are -31.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.36% or -$0.55 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -5.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.15% and -22.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the BBAR stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.88. The forecasts give the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stock a price target range of $27.16 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.40. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.79 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 87.92% or 39.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 114.30% in the current quarter to $0.47, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.68, down -13.50% from $1.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.49 for the next year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), on the other hand, is trading around $13.35 with a market cap of $4.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 219.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canopy Growth Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.1 million shares worth more than $107.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.78 million and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.