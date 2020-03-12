A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Citigroup Inc. (C), Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) shares are -30.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.62% or -$4.79 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -26.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.56% and -29.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the C stock is a Buy, while earlier, Odeon had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 03, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the C stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $50.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $90.65. The forecasts give the Citigroup Inc. stock a price target range of $122.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $56.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.97 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 58.37% or 9.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.80% in the current quarter to $2.1, up from the $1.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.37, up 0.80% from $8.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.73 and $2.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 127 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 590,314 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 225,521. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 489,602 and 186,240 in purchases and sales respectively.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), on the other hand, is trading around $10.69 with a market cap of $11.68B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.99 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Regions Financial Corporation (RF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 73.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Regions Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 59 times and accounting for 167,778 shares. Insider sales totaled 156,805 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 50.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.24M shares after the latest sales, with -0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.00% with a share float percentage of 952.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regions Financial Corporation having a total of 1,037 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 121.42 million shares worth more than $2.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 83.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 billion and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.