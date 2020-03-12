A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Nokia Corporation (NOK), Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares are -10.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.72% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -4.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.40% and -24.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Raymond James recommended the NOK stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Northland Capital had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NOK stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.94. The forecasts give the Nokia Corporation stock a price target range of $6.59 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.08. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.64 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 52.5% or -1.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 0.80% from $0.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.35 for the next year.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR), on the other hand, is trading around $17.57 with a market cap of $5.42B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tapestry Inc. (TPR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TPR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Tapestry Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 56,530 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,401 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 855.69k shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.50% with a share float percentage of 275.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tapestry Inc. having a total of 816 institutions that hold shares in the company.