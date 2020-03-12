A peek at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV): Who has invested in It?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is -41.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.59 and a high of $76.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYV stock was last observed hovering at around $50.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.35% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.58% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 33.32% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.01, the stock is -34.67% and -39.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.12 million and changing -16.58% at the moment leaves the stock -38.42% off its SMA200. LYV registered -33.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.12.

The stock witnessed a -42.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.16%, and is -29.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.79% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $9.43B and $11.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 61.06. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.79% and -45.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $1.8B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 72.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.60% in year-over-year returns.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Top Institutional Holders

645 institutions hold shares in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), with 72.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.46% while institutional investors hold 108.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.45M, and float is at 140.63M with Short Float at 8.93%. Institutions hold 71.42% of the Float.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Emanuel Ariel, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Emanuel Ariel sold 71,394 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $58.26 per share for a total of $4.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2380.0 shares.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that KAHAN JAMES S (Director) bought a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $61.54 per share for $276925.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the LYV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, Rowles Michael (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 67,840 shares at an average price of $71.71 for $4.86 million. The insider now directly holds 189,851 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV).

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading -4.00% down over the past 12 months. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is -56.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.44% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.17.