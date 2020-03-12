A peek at Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Who has invested in It?

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) is -51.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $5.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.43% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is -31.34% and -42.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.63 million and changing -17.67% at the moment leaves the stock -51.99% off its SMA200. WPG registered -66.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.67.

The stock witnessed a -41.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.26%, and is -32.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.44% over the week and 10.27% over the month.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has around 851 employees, a market worth around $354.92M and $661.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.29% and -69.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Prime Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $170.02M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -114.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 90.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.52M, and float is at 184.87M with Short Float at 40.70%. Institutions hold 89.08% of the Float.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CONFORTI LOUIS G, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that CONFORTI LOUIS G bought 46,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $100440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 925990.0 shares.

Washington Prime Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that LAIKIN ROBERT J (Director) bought a total of 46,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $2.29 per share for $106943.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 221700.0 shares of the WPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, LAIKIN ROBERT J (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.59 for $129350.0. The insider now directly holds 175,000 shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG).

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -2.13% down over the past 12 months. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is -37.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.91% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 66.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.98.