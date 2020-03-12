American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) stock Plunged by -8.61 yesterday

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is -34.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.47 and a high of $24.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 12.18% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.66, the stock is -27.65% and -31.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.55 million and changing -8.61% at the moment leaves the stock -38.56% off its SMA200. AEO registered -54.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.68.

The stock witnessed a -32.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.03%, and is -24.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.04% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $4.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.62 and Fwd P/E is 6.67. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.74% and -60.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $926.85M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Top Institutional Holders

403 institutions hold shares in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), with 11.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.99% while institutional investors hold 112.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 165.86M, and float is at 155.46M with Short Float at 13.48%. Institutions hold 104.85% of the Float.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foyle Jennifer M., the company’s Global Brand President-aerie. SEC filings show that Foyle Jennifer M. sold 117,051 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $23.53 per share for a total of $2.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63692.0 shares.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Kessler Charles F (Global Brand President-AE) sold a total of 3,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $23.00 per share for $82179.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 132618.0 shares of the AEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, McLean Andrew J. (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 15,196 shares at an average price of $20.75 for $315317.0. The insider now directly holds 14,984 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -54.26% down over the past 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -59.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.78% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.94.