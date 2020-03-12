Analysts suggest Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) could spike -45.06% in a year

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is -32.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.89 and a high of $14.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 12.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.89, the stock is -18.28% and -25.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.61 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -8.22% off its SMA200. CLDR registered -45.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.59.

The stock witnessed a -24.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.24%, and is -12.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.77% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) has around 2947 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $731.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.35% and -46.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cloudera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $205.21M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 42.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Top Institutional Holders

302 institutions hold shares in Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), with 6.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.29% while institutional investors hold 80.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 304.89M, and float is at 280.57M with Short Float at 7.38%. Institutions hold 78.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 54.8 million shares valued at $637.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.59% of the CLDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Intel Corporation with 26.07 million shares valued at $303.15 million to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.11 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $245.47 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.46% of the shares totaling 18.07 million with a market value of $210.19 million.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reasoner Scott, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Reasoner Scott sold 6,231 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $10.94 per share for a total of $68160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93573.0 shares.

Cloudera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that MURTHY ARUN (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 171,364 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $11.39 per share for $1.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 709422.0 shares of the CLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Reasoner Scott (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 6,231 shares at an average price of $11.49 for $71597.0. The insider now directly holds 99,804 shares of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -11.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.52% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.89.